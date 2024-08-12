ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) & Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY – Get Free Report) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Datang International Power Generation and ReNew Energy Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datang International Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

ReNew Energy Global has a consensus price target of $8.94, suggesting a potential upside of 50.72%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Datang International Power Generation.

Datang International Power Generation has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datang International Power Generation and ReNew Energy Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datang International Power Generation $14.10 billion 0.20 $142.63 million N/A N/A ReNew Energy Global $1.16 billion 1.91 $41.00 million $0.12 49.42

Datang International Power Generation has higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global.

Profitability

This table compares Datang International Power Generation and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datang International Power Generation N/A N/A N/A ReNew Energy Global 4.17% 3.36% 0.48%

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats Datang International Power Generation on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datang International Power Generation

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed an installed capacity of approximately 68,278.10 MW. It also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminum smelting; production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid waste; power plant construction and operation; repair and testing of power equipment; research and development activities; and provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd and changed its name to Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd. in April 2004. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

