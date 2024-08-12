Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August 12th (AEZS, ARCT, ARDT, AWX, BGCP, BGI, BLPH, CAG, CALA, CBFV)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2024

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, August 12th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT). They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT). They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT). They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT). They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT). They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT). Stephens issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME). Hovde Group issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL). They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K). They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ). They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI). They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN). They issued an outperform rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG). They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG). They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG). They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG). They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB). Hovde Group issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

