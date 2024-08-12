Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August 12th (AEZS, ARCT, ARDT, AWX, BGCP, BGI, BLPH, CAG, CALA, CBFV)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, August 12th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT)

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of. Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT). They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT). They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT). They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT). They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT). They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT). Stephens issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME). Hovde Group issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL). They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K). They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ). They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI). They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN). They issued an outperform rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG). They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG). They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG). They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG). They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB). Hovde Group issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

