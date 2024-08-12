Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Air Canada (AC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Air Canada (TSE: AC):

8/12/2024 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$19.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$41.00 to C$36.00.

8/8/2024 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

7/31/2024 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$25.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$19.00.

7/23/2024 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$33.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$25.50 to C$21.25.

7/22/2024 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2024 – Air Canada had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$19.00.

6/14/2024 – Air Canada was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Canada Stock Down 3.7 %

TSE AC traded down C$0.58 on Monday, hitting C$15.04. 1,616,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,879. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.12. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66. The company has a market cap of C$5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Activity at Air Canada

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,830.00. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

