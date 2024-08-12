Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $63.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 878,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 4.0% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $63,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,806 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.85. 6,093,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,865,545. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.17.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.