Retirement Planning Group LLC Purchases 40,204 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,434,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,204 shares during the period. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF comprises 2.9% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $44,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. OxenFree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $838,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,120,000 after purchasing an additional 82,475 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 101,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,988. The stock has a market cap of $767.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $33.15.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

