Retirement Planning Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,168,000 after buying an additional 114,231 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,465,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,663,000 after buying an additional 294,495 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,650,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,524,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VTI traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,816. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $394.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

