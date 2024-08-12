Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 12,316 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,316 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $18,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 517,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,574,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67,258 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,651,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $543,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,715. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $51.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

