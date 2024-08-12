Reviewing Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) and Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT)

Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) and Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Net Savings Link has a beta of 3.46, meaning that its stock price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Net Savings Link and Paltalk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paltalk $10.98 million 3.38 -$1.07 million ($0.09) -44.67

Analyst Recommendations

Net Savings Link has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paltalk.

This is a summary of current ratings for Net Savings Link and Paltalk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A Paltalk 0 0 1 0 3.00

Paltalk has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.94%. Given Paltalk’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paltalk is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Profitability

This table compares Net Savings Link and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A Paltalk -7.45% -4.07% -3.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Paltalk shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Paltalk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paltalk beats Net Savings Link on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user’s existing cell phone or land line telephone number. The company provides ManyCam, a live streaming software and virtual camera that allows users to deliver professional live videos on streaming platforms, video conferencing applications, and distance learning tools; and product payment options, where users can pay by credit card, PayPal, western union, check, local e-wallet providers, or complete an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android users. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Jericho, New York.

