Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Up 531.7% in July

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 531.7% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Revival Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RVLGF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.20. 61,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,361. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. Revival Gold has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.41.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

