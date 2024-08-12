Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Up 531.7% in July

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 531.7% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Revival Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RVLGF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.20. 61,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,361. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. Revival Gold has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.41.
About Revival Gold
