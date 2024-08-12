RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 492 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.60. 20,120,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,768,348. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.03.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

