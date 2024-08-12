RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 5,073 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 204,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 50,970 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 74,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 945.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 170,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 153,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,618,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of POCT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.44. 21,081 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $627.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

