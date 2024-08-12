RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 709 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,813,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $508,781.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,242.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,470. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.54. 4,338,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029,101. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average of $86.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

