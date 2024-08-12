RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 95 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,082 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after buying an additional 28,758 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $845,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.16. 2,267,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,996. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

