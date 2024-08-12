RFG Advisory LLC Buys 851 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,954 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.46.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,263,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,286. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.