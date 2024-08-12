RFG Advisory LLC Buys 851 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,954 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.46.
Target Stock Performance
Target stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,263,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,286. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.
Target Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
