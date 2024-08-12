RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $236.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.69 and its 200 day moving average is $194.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

