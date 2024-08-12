RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 526,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,607. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

