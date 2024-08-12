RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FENY. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 22,840 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FENY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.65. 601,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,744. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $21.73 and a one year high of $27.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.