RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 733,364.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 124,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 124,672 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 49,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.25. 562,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,547. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.45. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $85.17.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

