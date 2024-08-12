RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.2% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.5% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 33.5% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.1% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,485,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,210 shares of company stock valued at $18,181,369 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.44.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $1.71 on Monday, hitting $281.04. The stock had a trading volume of 432,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,631. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $215.37 and a twelve month high of $290.31. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

