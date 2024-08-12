RFG Advisory LLC Has $554,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth $204,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $522,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BNOV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.45. 3,684 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $105.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

