RFG Advisory LLC Has $794,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,919 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,117,234 shares of company stock worth $76,982,734 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.47.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,754,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,221,551. The firm has a market cap of $144.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

