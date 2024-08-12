RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,702 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,650,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,843,000 after purchasing an additional 703,731 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,990. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

