RFG Advisory LLC Sells 17,740 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $489.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,300. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.50.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

