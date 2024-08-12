RFG Advisory LLC Sells 519 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $502,585,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of 3M by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after buying an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $165,986,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,459 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in 3M by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.36. 2,562,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,399,206. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.12. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $128.65.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

