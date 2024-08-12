Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski Sells 45,761 Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total value of C$538,121.90.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Secure Energy Services stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 212,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,903. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.36. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.43.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SES shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.97.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

