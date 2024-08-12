Ribbon Finance (RBN) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $49.02 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000620 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $49.02 million and $1.71 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,975,604 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

