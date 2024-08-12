RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$20.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.86.

REI.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of REI.UN opened at C$17.53 on Wednesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$16.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.74. The firm has a market cap of C$5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.99, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.26.

(Get Free Report

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.