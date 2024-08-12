Robert W. Baird Cuts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $671.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $694.00 to $671.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $609.79.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $541.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $591.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.04. McKesson has a 52 week low of $404.72 and a 52 week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,713 shares of company stock worth $18,702,605 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

