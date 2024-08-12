Roth Mkm Trims Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Target Price to $43.00

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BWMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Bowman Consulting Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.10.

BWMN stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $421.00 million, a PE ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $195,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,252 shares in the company, valued at $29,345,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 375,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,756,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $195,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,345,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $816,913 over the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

