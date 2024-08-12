Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target to $8.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Mercer International Stock Down 4.6 %

MERC stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.61. 86,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,532. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.35 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 26.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

