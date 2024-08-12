Royal Bank of Canada Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$67.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Suncor Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$61.96.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$54.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$40.07 and a 1 year high of C$56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total transaction of C$5,165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

