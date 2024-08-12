Royal Bank of Canada Trims NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Target Price to C$10.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Financial decreased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cormark dropped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.78.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXE

NexGen Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NXE stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.86. 772,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.04. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.27 and a 1-year high of C$12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The company has a market cap of C$4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$1,395,336.00. In other news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$1,692,285.00. Also, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$1,395,336.00. Company insiders own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.