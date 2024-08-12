Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.97

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.97 and last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 39278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RYI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Ryerson Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $615.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Marie Leggio acquired 2,127 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $49,984.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,984.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 2,177.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Stories

