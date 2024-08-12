S. R. Schill & Associates Buys 1,830 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for 0.6% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 10,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.38. 2,170,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,871. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average is $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.