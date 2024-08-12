S. R. Schill & Associates Buys New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,461,000 after buying an additional 358,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $450,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $239.34. 3,724,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.79.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.61.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,643 shares of company stock worth $54,992,604. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

