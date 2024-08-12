S. R. Schill & Associates Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,441 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 3.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.59. 4,216,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,176. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

