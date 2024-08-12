S. R. Schill & Associates Lowers Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

S. R. Schill & Associates lowered its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 41.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,325 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,054. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.86%.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

