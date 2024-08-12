S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 2,692 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 742,062 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $67,052,000 after purchasing an additional 148,434 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.95. 11,740,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,679,688. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.21. The company has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.21.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

