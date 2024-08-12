S. R. Schill & Associates Takes $293,000 Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of UDR by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in UDR by 3,730.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 36,376 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in UDR by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $701,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.83.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

