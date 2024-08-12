Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SBR stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.40. The company had a trading volume of 38,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.48. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.76 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.22% and a return on equity of 1,059.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

