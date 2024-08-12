Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SAIA stock traded down $7.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $363.40. The company had a trading volume of 247,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,827. The company’s fifty day moving average is $446.44 and its 200 day moving average is $489.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.26 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAIA

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.