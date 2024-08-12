Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Down 92.8% in July

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the July 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Samsonite International Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSEY traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,004. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. Samsonite International has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter. Samsonite International had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Samsonite International will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite International Announces Dividend

About Samsonite International

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.3895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Samsonite International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

