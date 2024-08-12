Sapient Capital LLC Acquires 473 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Sapient Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONV. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONV traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.62. The stock had a trading volume of 144,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,976. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $81.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.389 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

