Sapient Capital LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 112,426 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $76.59. 7,064,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,775,465. The company has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.88.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

