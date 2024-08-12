Sapient Capital LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sapient Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,121 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.73.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $485.85. The stock had a trading volume of 300,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,778. The company has a market capitalization of $152.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $460.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $502.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

