Sapient Capital LLC Sells 1,237 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sapient Capital LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 777.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE DEO traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.88. 840,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $119.48 and a 12-month high of $173.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.98. The company has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,950.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

