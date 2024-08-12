Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 179.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDA traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $55.01. 219,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,014. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $55.44.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

