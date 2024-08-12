Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,974 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.02. 8,831,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,788,014. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $40.16.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

