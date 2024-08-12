Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $46.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.33.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

