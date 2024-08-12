Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Northeast Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,753 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.8% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,089,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,808,000 after purchasing an additional 85,434 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,080,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,911,000 after buying an additional 95,632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after buying an additional 1,617,687 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,872,000 after acquiring an additional 378,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,757,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,913,000 after acquiring an additional 78,737 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.36. 1,809,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,643. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

